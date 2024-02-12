Advertisement
KDL weekly results

Feb 12, 2024 08:21 By radiokerrysport
KDL weekly results
Charleville Cheese Premier B
Killarney Celtic B 1 v 2 QPR

Dominos Pizza Cup Under 17 Boys
Inter Kenmare A 9 v 5 Mastergeeha A

Charleville Cheese Under 17 Div.1
Mastergeeha B 1v 2 MEK Galaxy
St.Brendans Park B 7 v 4 Listowel Celtic

Charleville Cheese Premier A
Killarney Celtic 1 v 0 Killorglin A
Jimmy Falvey Memorial Youth Cup
Killorglin AFC 3 v 4 Tralee Dynamos

Charleville Cheese Youths Premier
Mastergeeha FC 0 v 1 Inter Kenmare

Charleville Cheese Premier A
Tralee Dynamos 1 v 1 Classic FC

Charleville Cheese Premier B
St.Brendans Park A 2 v 2 Ballyheigue A

Charleville Cheese Division One
Castleisland B 3 v 0 Tralee Dynamos B
Fenit Samphires 0 v 1 Mainebank A

Charleville Cheese Division Two
Killorglin B 2 v 4 Ballymac Celtic
Killarney Athletic B 1 v 3 Iveragh United
Atletico Ardfert A 7v 2 Lenamore A

Charleville Cheese Division Three
Killorglin C 1v 4 Killarney Athletic C

Charleville Cheese Division Four
Tralee Bay Wanderers 4 v 7 Kilmoyley FC
Castlegregory Celtic B 2 v 4 Iveragh B
Elton Wanderers 2 v 1 Listowel B

