Just One Change To Ireland's Team To Face All Blacks

Jul 14, 2022 10:07 By radiokerrysport
Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has made one change to the side which started the victorious second test against New Zealand for Saturday's series decider in Wellington.

Bundee Aki replaces the injured Garry Ringrose, with Aki to play at inside centre and Robbie Henshaw moving to outside centre.

Keith Earls is named on the bench in the only other alteration to the matchday 23.

There are 4 changes to the All Blacks 15.

Influential second row Sam Whitelock returns from injury, with tight head prop Nepo Laulala getting the nod in the front row.

Will Jordan receives a start on the right wing and David Havili is picked at inside centre.

Farrell believes there is more to come from his players.

