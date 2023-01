Jon Rahm came from seven shots behind to land the Sentry Tournament of Champions title last night.

The Spaniard carded a final round of ten-under-par 63 to finish on 27-under.

He was two shots clear of Collin Morikawa, who could only manage a 72 on the final day in Hawaii.

Seamus Power finished in a tie for 25th on 15-under.