James Weldon is excited about his upcoming fixtures

James Weldon was reappointed as Ireland senior women's head coach back in September.

Weldon led Ireland to the final of the FIBA Women's European Championship for Small Countries in July and will now take charge of the side for the FIBA Women's EuroBasket 2023 qualifiers, which begins in November.

Ireland will face the Netherlands, Czech Republic and Belarus in Group I of FIBA Women's EuroBasket 2023 qualifiers qualifying. Their first game is away against the Dutch on November 11th followed by a home match against the Czech Republic three days later.

Advertisement

This is what James had to say about his upcoming fixtures