James McClean set to make final appearance for Ireland tonight

James McClean will make his final appearance for the Republic of Ireland tonight.

The Derry native is set to bring an end to his international career following this evening's friendly with New Zealand.

It also looks set to be Stephen Kenny's last game as manager - with a decision on his future expected by next week.

Kick off at the Aviva Stadium is at 7.45.

Nathan Collins has been ruled out due to injury, but it's expected Evan Ferguson is fit enough to feature.

After Friday’s defeat to Norway, Ireland’s under-21s will look to get their Euro qualification campaign back on track this evening.

Jim Crawford’s side welcome group leaders Italy to Turner’s Cross, where there’s a 5.30 start.

The Ireland under-19s need a win against Belgium at lunchtime to guarantee passage to the elite phase of Euro qualifying.

A draw could be enough, depending on how third placed Slovenia fare against Albania.

Italy, Czechia and Slovenia all booked their places at Euro 2024 last night.

While Northern Ireland finished their campaign with a brilliant 2-nil win at home to Group H winners Denmark.

Wales need a win, and a favour from Armenia, if they’re to qualify for a third consecutive European Championships.

Rob Page’s side play Turkey in Cardiff tonight.

But Croatia start the night two-points ahead of Wales, and take on Armenia in Zagreb.