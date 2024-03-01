James Hobbert Memorial Tournament preview

St.. Brendan's Basketball Club is looking forward to a celebration of U17 basketball tomorrow when it hosts the James Hobbert Memorial Tournament in Moyderwell and Pres Tralee. The tournament brings together the best of the U17 boys teams from Galway, Cork, Limerick and Kerry for an event renowned for providing perfect preparation for the Billy Kelly Tournament in Cork at the end of March.

The tournament sees two four team groups play a round robin format with St. Brendan's 1, Tralee Magic, Neptune and Ballincollig taking the court in Moyderwell and Galway Titans, St. Paul's, Blue Demons and Limerick Lion playing in Pres Tralee.

Action gets underway at 9.30am with the meeting of local rivals St. Brendan's and Tralee Magic in Moyderwell while first up in Pres at the same time is the meeting of St. Paul's and Limerick Lions.

The semi finals are scheduled to take place in Moyderwell at 2.45pm and 3.30pm with the final slated for 4.45pm.

Admission is €2.00 for players and spectators.