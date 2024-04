Connacht and Ulster will both be on the road again in the quarter finals of the Challenge Cup.

Both provinces progressed thanks to big wins over Pau and Montpellier yesterday.

Pete Wilkins' men will now travel to Benneton in their quarter final while Ulster will go back to France for a last 8 tie with Clermont.

Advertisement

Munster's Champions Cup journey ended as Northampton Saints claimed a 24-14 win at Franklin's Gardens.