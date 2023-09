Shane Lowry is two shots off the lead approaching the midway point of his opening round at the Irish Open.

The Offaly man is two-under-par through eight holes at the K Club, with Jordan Smith out in front on four-under.

Rory McIlroy and John Murphy are both level par, with Jonathan Caldwell and Conor Purcell on the same mark.

Advertisement

Padraig Harrington and European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald are among the players out on course this afternoon.