Irish Keeper Signs 4 Year Deal And The Rest Of Todays Transfers

Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Mark Travers has signed a new four-year contract at Bournemouth.

The 23-year old played all-but one of the Cherries league games last season as they gained automatic promotion back to the Premier League.

====

Gabriel Jesus has completed his medical with Arsenal.

The Brazilian striker will sign a five-year contract at the Emirates, with Arsenal paying Manchester City 52-million euro.

+++

Former Manchester City captain Fernandinho (pr: fer-nan-dee-nyo) has re-joined Brazilian side Athletico Paranaense (pr: parra-nye-en-see) on a free transfer.

Advertisement

He's returned to the club 17 years after leaving to sign for Shakhtar Donestsk.

The defensive midfielder won five Premier League titles and six League Cups during a nine-year spell at the Etihad, also lifting the FA Cup once.

+++

Takumi Minamino has completed his move from Liverpool to Monaco.

The Ligue 1 (pr: un) club will pay 15-million euro up front for the Japanese international, with an additional 3-million in potential add-ons.

Advertisement

Minamino has signed a four-year deal with Monaco.

+++

Romelu Lukaku is expected to arrive in Milan this evening ahead of a loan move back to Inter.

Chelsea will receive a 8-million euro for a player who they bought from Inter for 115-million just twelve months ago.