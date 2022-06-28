Advertisement
Sport

Irish Keeper Signs 4 Year Deal And The Rest Of Todays Transfers

Jun 28, 2022 18:06 By brendan
Irish Keeper Signs 4 Year Deal And The Rest Of Todays Transfers
Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Mark Travers has signed a new four-year contract at Bournemouth.

The 23-year old played all-but one of the Cherries league games last season as they gained automatic promotion back to the Premier League.
Gabriel Jesus has completed his medical with Arsenal.

The Brazilian striker will sign a five-year contract at the Emirates, with Arsenal paying Manchester City 52-million euro.
Former Manchester City captain Fernandinho (pr: fer-nan-dee-nyo) has re-joined Brazilian side Athletico Paranaense (pr: parra-nye-en-see) on a free transfer.

He's returned to the club 17 years after leaving to sign for Shakhtar Donestsk.

The defensive midfielder won five Premier League titles and six League Cups during a nine-year spell at the Etihad, also lifting the FA Cup once.
Takumi Minamino has completed his move from Liverpool to Monaco.

The Ligue 1 (pr: un) club will pay 15-million euro up front for the Japanese international, with an additional 3-million in potential add-ons.

Minamino has signed a four-year deal with Monaco.
Romelu Lukaku is expected to arrive in Milan this evening ahead of a loan move back to Inter.

Chelsea will receive a 8-million euro for a player who they bought from Inter for 115-million just twelve months ago.

