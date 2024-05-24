Irish golfer tied for 50th

Conor Purcell shot a 1-over-par second round of 72 at the Soudal Open in Antwerp today.
That leaves the Dubliner 3-under all round and in a tie for 50th.
Spaniard Nacho Elvira leads in the clubhouse on 14 under.
