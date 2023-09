Katie O’Brien and Steven McGowan have secured qualification for next year’s Paralympic Games in Paris.

They did so by winning their heat in the mixed PR2 at the World Rowing Championships in Belgrade.

O’Brien and McGowan will return for their A-final on Saturday.

Elsewhere today, Fiona Murtagh and Aifric Keogh won their repechage in the Women’s Pair to qualify for the A/B final.