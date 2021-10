Shane Lowry and John Murphy go into the penultimate day of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship just four shots off the lead.

Both play the Old Course at St. Andrew’s today.

Murphy tees off just after 9.30 this morning from 6-under par.

While Lowry goes out just after 11.20am.

Michael Hoey resumes at Carnoustie from 4-under par.

The leader also plays St. Andrew’s this morning, and Tyrell Hatton tees off from 10-under just after 9.20.