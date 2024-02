Mona McSharry is through to the semi-finals of the 100-metre breaststroke at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha.

The Sligo swimmer clocked a time of 1 minute, six point 49 seconds in her heat this morning.

Conor Ferguson advanced to the semi-final of the men's 100-metre backstroke after recording a time of 53.95 seconds.

Both semi-finals will take place later today.