Irish contingent finding positive results in WGC Matchplay, LPGA's Drive On Championship, and Jonsson Workwear Open

Mar 24, 2023 09:03 By radiokerrysport
Irish contingent finding positive results in WGC Matchplay, LPGA's Drive On Championship, and Jonsson Workwear Open
Rory McIlroy made it 2 wins from 2 in the WGC Matchplay in Texas - defeating Denny McCarthy by 2 holes.

McIlroy plays Keegan Bradley today as he bids to reach the last 16.

Seamus Power is still in the hunt - he takes on Sam Burns later - but Shane Lowry is out and only playing for pride against Jordan Spieth.

Leona Maguire is 2 under par following her opening round of the LPGA's Drive On Championship in Arizona - 5 shots off the pace.

Tom McKibbin is 4 under entering his second round at the Jonsson Workwear Open on the DP World Tour in South Africa.

Hennie O'Kennedy is the current leader on 10 under.

