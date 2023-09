Four more medals are up for grabs for Irish crews at the World Rowing Championships in Belgrade today.

Steven McGowan and Katie O’Brien go in the PR2 Mixed Double Sculls Final just after midday.

Aifric Keogh and Fiona Murtagh are in the Women’s Pair final.

In the Men’s Pair, Ross Corrigan and Nathan Timoney are on the water just before 1.

And just after 1, Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy will look to retain their world title in the Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls.