Grainne Walsh and Kelyn Cassidy are both a step closer to this summer’s Olympic Games.

Walsh needed a split decision to beat Germany’s Stefanie Von Berge, and advance to the last-16 of the 66k-g class at the qualifier

event in Italy.

While Cassidy stopped Guatemala’s Wyatt Trujillo in the first round of their light-heavyweight last-32 bout.

Daina Moorehouse and Jude Gallagher are both in last-32 action later today.