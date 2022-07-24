Irish athlete aiming to book place in final of 100 metre hurdles

Sarah Lavin can book her place in the final of the 100 metre hurdles at the World Athletic's championships tonight.
The Limerick native qualified for today's semi finals with a 3rd placed finish in her heat yesterday.
