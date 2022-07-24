Advertisement
Irish athlete aiming to book place in final of 100 metre hurdles

Jul 24, 2022 10:07 By radiokerrysport
Irish athlete aiming to book place in final of 100 metre hurdles
Sarah Lavin can book her place in the final of the 100 metre hurdles at the World Athletic's championships tonight.

The Limerick native qualified for today's semi finals with a 3rd placed finish in her heat yesterday.

