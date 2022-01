Liam Walsh from Kenmare is Irelands youngest boxer to go professional.

He's had quite a career so far winning numerous fights at amateur level as well as many Kerry and Munster titles.

In 2021 Liam made the decision to go professional and linked up with the great Tony Davitt.

Advertisement

From then Liam has gone from strength to strength and today he spoke to us on how his 2021 went and what he's eyeing up for 2022: