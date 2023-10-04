Ireland's hopes of hosting Euro 2028 boosted

UEFA, the governing body of football in Europe, has confirmed Turkey has withdrawn its bid, instead opting to host the 2032 edition of the tournament with Italy.

It means Ireland and the UK are the only remaining bidders for Euro 2028.

The Aviva Stadium in Dublin, and the yet to be built Casement Park in Belfast are two of the ten confirmed venues for the combined Irish and UK bid.

There's also six stadiums in England, Hampden Park in Scotland and the Cardiff National Stadium in Wales.

Hosting duties of both the 2028 and 2032 tournaments still require the approval of UEFA's Executive Committee at its meeting in Switzerland next Tuesday.