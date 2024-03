Ireland's training session today is likely to have a huge impact on Andy Farrell’s selection for Saturday’s Six Nations game away to England.

Iain Henderson and Oli Jager trained yesterday, but are believed to still be doubtful due to respective toe and knee injuries.

Hugo Keenan and Garry Ringrose will look to confirm their fitness today.

Ireland prop Cian Healy meanwhile is looking forward to their trip to Twickenham.