Ireland unchanged for World Cup qualifier

Ireland head-coach Adam Griggs has named an unchanged starting 15 for tomorrow's Women's Rugby World Cup qualifier against Scotland in Parma.

There's one enforced switch on the bench with Lucy Mulhall coming in for the injured Enya Breen.

Ireland, hosts Italy, Spain and Scotland are all locked on five points in the standings heading into the final round of fixtures at the qualifier tournament.

The team who finishes top tomorrow evening will book their passage to next year's finals in New Zealand.

Ireland (v Scotland):

15. Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian/Munster)(20)

14. Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe (Railway Union/Munster)(4)

13. Eve Higgins (Railway Union/Leinster)(4)

12. Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/Leinster)(43)

11. Beibhinn Parsons (Ballinasloe/Blackrock College/Connacht)(13)

10. Stacey Flood (Railway Union/Leinster)(5)

9. Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere/Ulster)(15)

1. Laura Feely (Blackrock College/Connacht)(21)

2. Cliodhna Moloney (Wasps/IQ Rugby)(28)

3. Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere/Leinster)(14)

4. Nichola Fryday (Blackrock College/Connacht)(20)

5. Sam Monaghan (Wasps/IQ Rugby)(2)

6. Dorothy Wall (Blackrock College/Munster)(9)

7. Edel McMahon (Wasps/IQ Rugby)(11)

8. Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemian/Munster)(Captain)(38)

Replacements:

16. Neve Jones (Malone/Ulster)(4)

17. Lindsay Peat (Railway Union/Leinster)(36)

18. Leah Lyons (Sale/IQ Rugby)(27)

19. Brittany Hogan (DCU/Old Belvedere/Ulster)(6)

20. Claire Molloy (Wasps/IQ Rugby)(72)

21. Emily Lane (Blackrock College/Munster)(5)

22. Lucy Mulhall (Rathdrum/Leinster)(1)

23. Lauren Delany (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby)(15).