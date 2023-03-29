Advertisement
Sport

Ireland U19's fail to qualify for this summers European Championship

Mar 29, 2023 09:03 By radiokerrysport
The Republic of Ireland under-19s missed out on qualification for this summer's European Championship last night.

A 1-nil defeat to Greece at Ferrycarrig Park left Tom Mohan's side third in their group.

