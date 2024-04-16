Advertisement
Sport

Ireland today begin preparations for T20 World Cup qualifier

Apr 16, 2024 07:32 By radiokerrysport
Ireland today begin preparations for T20 World Cup qualifier
Ireland’s women will begin preparations for their T20 World Cup qualifier this morning.

They face Thailand in the first of two T20 internationals in Dubai, with play getting underway at 11am, Irish time.

