Ireland today begin preparations for T20 World Cup qualifier

Ireland’s women will begin preparations for their T20 World Cup qualifier this morning.
They face Thailand in the first of two T20 internationals in Dubai, with play getting underway at 11am, Irish time.
Advertisement
Ireland’s women will begin preparations for their T20 World Cup qualifier this morning.
They face Thailand in the first of two T20 internationals in Dubai, with play getting underway at 11am, Irish time.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus