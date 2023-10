The Ireland team to face New Zealand in the World Cup quarter-finals will be named later today.

James Ryan looks set to miss out with a hand injury, while Mack Hansen is in a race against time with a calf problem.

Keith Earls, Robbie Henshaw and James Lowe are all expected to be in contention to play on Saturday.

Ireland legend Brian O'Driscoll believes one area of the game in particular will be key this weekend.