Ireland Team To Face Italy Named

Jack Crowley will get a chance to impress on Saturday night.

He’s been named at out-half for Ireland’s first World Cup warm-up game with Italy at the Aviva.

Crowley forms a half-back partnership with Munster teammate, Craig Casey.

Advertisement

Elsewhere in the backs, Jimmy O’Brien starts at full-back with Keith Earls and Jacob Stockdale on the wings.

Robbie Henshaw and Stuart McCloskey partner-up in midfield.

Dave Kilcoyne, Rob Herring and Tom O’Toole are in the front row.

Advertisement

Iain Henderson captains the side from the second row where he’s partnered by Joe McCarthy.

The back row is comprised of Ryan Baird, Caelan Doris and Jack Conan.

Tom Stewart, Ciaran Frawley and Calvin Nash will all make their debuts off the bench.

Advertisement

The Squad in Full:

15. Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster/Naas)(5)

14. Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster)(98)

13. Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers)(63)

12. Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor (12)

11. Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan)(35)

10. Jack Crowley (Munster/Cork Constitution)(3)

9. Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon)(10)

1. David Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemian) (51)

2. Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) (34)

3. Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) (9)

4: Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy)(72)(Captain)

5. Joe McCarthy (Leinster/Dublin University)(1)

6. Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University)(11)

7. Caelan Doris (Leinster/St. Mary’s College)(28)

8. Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere)(38)

Advertisement

Replacements:

16. Tom Stewart (Ulster/Ballynahinch)*

17. Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) (123)

18. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) (65)

19. Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) (38)

20. Cian Prendergast (Connacht/UCD) (1)

21. Caolin Blade (Connacht/Galwegians) (1)

22. Ciaran Frawley (Leinster/UCD)*

23. Calvin Nash (Munster/Young Munster)*