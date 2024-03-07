Advertisement
Ireland Team To Face England To Be Named Today

Mar 7, 2024 10:14 By radiokerrysport
Andy Farrell will name his Ireland team to play England in the Six Nations this afternoon.

Hugo Keenan is expected to return to the full-back position, having missed the win over Wales with a knee injury.

With Farrell likely to opt again for a 6-2 split on the bench, Garry Ringrose will have to wait to make his first Six Nations appearance of the year.

England will reportedly hand a first start to Exeter winger, Immanuel Feyi-Waboso.

========================================
In the Under 20 Six Nations
Wales host France this evening - kick off at the Cardiff Arms Park is at 7.45

