Ireland Team To Face England To Be Named Today

Andy Farrell will name his Ireland team to play England in the Six Nations this afternoon.

Hugo Keenan is expected to return to the full-back position, having missed the win over Wales with a knee injury.

With Farrell likely to opt again for a 6-2 split on the bench, Garry Ringrose will have to wait to make his first Six Nations appearance of the year.

England will reportedly hand a first start to Exeter winger, Immanuel Feyi-Waboso.

In the Under 20 Six Nations

Wales host France this evening - kick off at the Cardiff Arms Park is at 7.45