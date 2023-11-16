Ireland Team Announced For UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup Dublin

Cycling Ireland are pleased to announce that 17 riders will represent Ireland at the 2023 UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup Dublin on November 26th.

The Cyclo-cross world descends on the capital for a blockbuster weekend of racing on the Sport Ireland Campus - including an exciting programme of support races on Saturday, November 25th.

A host of riders will fly the Irish flag across the junior men, junior women, U23 men and elite women races throughout the day's action.

The selection was made by the Cycling Ireland Off-road Commission's Cyclo-cross Development. All other Irish riders racing in the UCI World Cup will wear their trade team or relevant kit.

Aine Doherty, Aliyah Rafferty and Greta Lawless make up an exciting junior women selection while six Ireland riders will take to the line in the junior men's race, including Joseph Mullen, David Gaffney, Conor Murphy, Cameron Henry, Michael Collins and Cal Tutty.

In the U23 men's race, Dean Harvey, Jamie Meehan, Travis Harkness and Tadhg Killeen will feature while an U23 women's selection will compete in the elite women's race. Caoimhe May, Darcy Harkness, Roisin Lally and Doirean Kileen have been selected.

Ireland - UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup

Junior Women

Greta Lawless

Aliyah Rafferty

Aine Doherty

Junior Men

Joseph Mullen

David Gaffney

Conor Murphy

Cameron Henry

Michael Collins

Cal Tutty

U23 Women (Elite Women's Race)

Caoimhe May

Darcy Harkness

Roisin Lally

Doirean Kileen

U23 Men

Dean Harvey

Jamie Meehan

Travis Harkness

Tadgh Kileen