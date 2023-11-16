Advertisement
Sport

Ireland Team Announced For UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup Dublin

Nov 16, 2023 10:14 By radiokerrysport
Cycling Ireland are pleased to announce that 17 riders will represent Ireland at the 2023 UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup Dublin on November 26th.

The Cyclo-cross world descends on the capital for a blockbuster weekend of racing on the Sport Ireland Campus - including an exciting programme of support races on Saturday, November 25th.

A host of riders will fly the Irish flag across the junior men, junior women, U23 men and elite women races throughout the day's action.

The selection was made by the Cycling Ireland Off-road Commission's Cyclo-cross Development. All other Irish riders racing in the UCI World Cup will wear their trade team or relevant kit.

Aine Doherty, Aliyah Rafferty and Greta Lawless make up an exciting junior women selection while six Ireland riders will take to the line in the junior men's race, including Joseph Mullen, David Gaffney, Conor Murphy, Cameron Henry, Michael Collins and Cal Tutty.

In the U23 men's race, Dean Harvey, Jamie Meehan, Travis Harkness and Tadhg Killeen will feature while an U23 women's selection will compete in the elite women's race. Caoimhe May, Darcy Harkness, Roisin Lally and Doirean Kileen have been selected.

Ireland - UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup

Junior Women
Greta Lawless
Aliyah Rafferty
Aine Doherty

Junior Men
Joseph Mullen
David Gaffney
Conor Murphy
Cameron Henry
Michael Collins
Cal Tutty

U23 Women (Elite Women's Race)
Caoimhe May
Darcy Harkness
Roisin Lally
Doirean Kileen

U23 Men
Dean Harvey
Jamie Meehan
Travis Harkness
Tadgh Kileen

