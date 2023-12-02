Advertisement
Ireland sides progress

Dec 2, 2023 18:01 By radiokerrysport
Ireland's men failed to make it 3 wins from 3 in their group stage of the Dubai Sevens tournament.

They've slipped to second following a 17-7 loss to Argentina after earlier wins over Australia and Spain this morning.

James Topping's men will now move into tomorrow's playoff stages.

The women's side have also booked their place in the Dubai playoffs after a second placed finish in their group.

They recorded wins over Japan and Brazil earlier before coming up short against Australia.

