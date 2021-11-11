Ireland Ready For Portugal At Full Aviva Stadium

A full house of almost 52 thousand supporters will be at the Aviva Stadium tonight for the Republic of Ireland's penultimate World Cup qualifier against Portugal.

Andrew Omobamidele is out of the Republic of Ireland's clash with Portugal tonight.

The Norwich defender is not in the matchday 23 for the World Cup qualifier after sustaining an Achilles injury while on club duty last weekend.

Advertisement

Nathan Collins could be primed to start as a result.

Manager Stephen Kenny has been pleased with his side in the lead up…



And midfielder Jeff Hendrick says everyone needs to keep an eye on Ronaldo following his late goals in Faro.



Kick off is at 7.45.