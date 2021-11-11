Advertisement
Sport

Ireland Ready For Portugal At Full Aviva Stadium

Nov 11, 2021 18:11 By brendan
Ireland Ready For Portugal At Full Aviva Stadium Ireland Ready For Portugal At Full Aviva Stadium
Share this article

A full house of almost 52 thousand supporters will be at the Aviva Stadium tonight for the Republic of Ireland's penultimate World Cup qualifier against Portugal.

Andrew Omobamidele is out of the Republic of Ireland's clash with Portugal tonight.

The Norwich defender is not in the matchday 23 for the World Cup qualifier after sustaining an Achilles injury while on club duty last weekend.

Advertisement

Nathan Collins could be primed to start as a result.

Manager Stephen Kenny has been pleased with his side in the lead up…

And midfielder Jeff Hendrick says everyone needs to keep an eye on Ronaldo following his late goals in Faro.

Kick off is at 7.45.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus