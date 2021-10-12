Advertisement
Ireland preparations for T-20 Cricket World Cup continue this morning

Oct 12, 2021 07:10 By radiokerrysport
Ireland's preparations for the T-20 Cricket World Cup continue this morning.

They take on Papua New Guinea in Abu Dhabi.

Captain Andy Balbirnie misses out with a foot injury, but he will be fit for the start of the World Cup itself.

