Ireland preparations for T-20 Cricket World Cup continue this morning

Ireland's preparations for the T-20 Cricket World Cup continue this morning.
They take on Papua New Guinea in Abu Dhabi.
Captain Andy Balbirnie misses out with a foot injury, but he will be fit for the start of the World Cup itself.
Advertisement
Ireland's preparations for the T-20 Cricket World Cup continue this morning.
They take on Papua New Guinea in Abu Dhabi.
Captain Andy Balbirnie misses out with a foot injury, but he will be fit for the start of the World Cup itself.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus