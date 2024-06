Ireland have named their squad for the two-test tour to South Africa in the last hour.

Peter O'Mahony retains the Ireland captaincy but Leinster's Jack Conan does not travel.

Jamison Gibson-Park has been excluded due to injury, Connacht's Caolin Blade is in.

Ulster's Cormac Izuchukwu, and Leinster pair Jamie Osborne and Sam Prendergast are the 3 un-capped players to make the cut.

Leinster fly-half Ross Byrne has been left out.