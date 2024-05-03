Advertisement
Sport

Ireland look to top group at T20 World Cup qualifier

May 3, 2024 07:48 By radiokerrysport
Ireland look to top group at T20 World Cup qualifier
Having already secured a semi-final place, Ireland will look to top their group at the Womenï¿½s T20 World Cup qualifier.

They play the second placed side, the Netherlands, in Abu Dhabi with play underway at 4.30.

