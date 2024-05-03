Ireland look to top group at T20 World Cup qualifier

Having already secured a semi-final place, Ireland will look to top their group at the Womenï¿½s T20 World Cup qualifier.
They play the second placed side, the Netherlands, in Abu Dhabi with play underway at 4.30.
