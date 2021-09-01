Ireland Look To Take Game To Portugal

The Republic of Ireland face Portugal in a World Cup Group A qualifier in Faro tonight.

It's a 7.45 kick off, as Stephen Kenny's men bid for their first points of the campaign.

If Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo finds the net, he will break the all time international goalscoring record.

Kenny says there's no point getting 11 men behind the ball against quality opponents.



The Irish manager is confident every member of his squad is fighting fit ahead of the match.



Elsewhere in the group, Luxembourg host Azerbaijan at the same time.

Scotland are away to Denmark in Group F.