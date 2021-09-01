Advertisement
Sport

Ireland Look To Take Game To Portugal

Sep 1, 2021 13:09 By brendan
Ireland Look To Take Game To Portugal Ireland Look To Take Game To Portugal
Share this article

The Republic of Ireland face Portugal in a World Cup Group A qualifier in Faro tonight.

It's a 7.45 kick off, as Stephen Kenny's men bid for their first points of the campaign.

If Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo finds the net, he will break the all time international goalscoring record.

Advertisement

Kenny says there's no point getting 11 men behind the ball against quality opponents.

The Irish manager is confident every member of his squad is fighting fit ahead of the match.

Elsewhere in the group, Luxembourg host Azerbaijan at the same time.

Scotland are away to Denmark in Group F.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus