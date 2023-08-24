Advertisement
Sport

Ireland Legend Retires After Historic World Cup

Aug 24, 2023 13:10 By brendan
Ireland Legend Retires After Historic World Cup Ireland Legend Retires After Historic World Cup
Share this article

Aine O'Gorman has announced her retirement from international football.

The 34-year-old made 119 appearances for Ireland and was part of the World Cup squad in Australia.

O'Gorman says she will continue to play for Shamrock Rovers.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus