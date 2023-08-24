Ireland Legend Retires After Historic World Cup

Aine O'Gorman has announced her retirement from international football.
The 34-year-old made 119 appearances for Ireland and was part of the World Cup squad in Australia.
O'Gorman says she will continue to play for Shamrock Rovers.
