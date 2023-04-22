Ireland home to England today in 6 Nations

It promises to be another tough day for Ireland in the Women’s Six Nations.
They welcome table-toppers England to Musgrave Park, where kick-off is at 2.15.
Ireland’s fellow strugglers Scotland face Italy in Edinburgh.
Advertisement
It promises to be another tough day for Ireland in the Women’s Six Nations.
They welcome table-toppers England to Musgrave Park, where kick-off is at 2.15.
Ireland’s fellow strugglers Scotland face Italy in Edinburgh.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus