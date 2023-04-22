Advertisement
Ireland home to England today in 6 Nations

Apr 22, 2023 10:04 By radiokerrysport
It promises to be another tough day for Ireland in the Women’s Six Nations.

They welcome table-toppers England to Musgrave Park, where kick-off is at 2.15.

Ireland’s fellow strugglers Scotland face Italy in Edinburgh.

