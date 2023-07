This year's Kerry Petroleum County Intermediate Hurling Championship final has been confirmed.

St. Brendan's and Tralee Parnells will go head to head on Wednesday July 26th at 7.30 at Austin Stack Park.

St. Brendan's overcame Kilgarvan in the Semi final 4-11 to 3-1

While Parnell's defeated Kenmare Shamrocks 2-13 to 7points, a win that guarantee's Parnell's a spot in the AIB Munster Junior Hurling Championship.