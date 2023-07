Last night in the

Kerry Petroleum County Intermediate Championship Qtr Finals

St. Brendan's 2-20 Lixnaw 3-11

Kilmoyley 6points Tralee Parnells 3-20

Lady's Walk 1-19 Kilgarvan 3-20 AET

Kenmare 14 points Ballyheigue 12points

The draw was subsequently made for the Semi Finals

1st team named will have home advantage.

St. Brendan's will play Kilgarvan

Tralee Parnell's will play Kenmare Shamrocks.

Both games will be at 7pm on Wednesday July 19th.