Injury-time own goal helps Rovers open up nine-point lead

An injury-time own goal helped Shamrock Rovers open up a nine-point lead at the top of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division last night.
The Hoops beat second placed St. Pat’s by a goal to nil at Richmond Park.
Dundalk picked up a first win in seven league games with a 4-1 win at home to Sligo.
Bohemians lost more ground in the race for Europe with a 2-1 defeat at home to Finn Harps.
Derry City were 3-nil winners at home to Longford.
And Waterford beat ten-man Drogheda 1-nil at the R-S-C.
Meanwhile, the draw was made last night for the semi-finals of the FAI Cup.
Holders Dundalk will go to St. Pat’s.
And Bohemians will host Waterford.