Advertisement
Sport

Injury-time own goal helps Rovers open up nine-point lead

Sep 25, 2021 09:09 By radiokerrynews
Injury-time own goal helps Rovers open up nine-point lead Injury-time own goal helps Rovers open up nine-point lead
Share this article

An injury-time own goal helped Shamrock Rovers open up a nine-point lead at the top of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division last night.

The Hoops beat second placed St. Pat’s by a goal to nil at Richmond Park.

Dundalk picked up a first win in seven league games with a 4-1 win at home to Sligo.

Advertisement

Bohemians lost more ground in the race for Europe with a 2-1 defeat at home to Finn Harps.

Derry City were 3-nil winners at home to Longford.

And Waterford beat ten-man Drogheda 1-nil at the R-S-C.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the draw was made last night for the semi-finals of the FAI Cup.

Holders Dundalk will go to St. Pat’s.

And Bohemians will host Waterford.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus