Injury-time own goal helps Rovers open up nine-point lead

An injury-time own goal helped Shamrock Rovers open up a nine-point lead at the top of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division last night.

The Hoops beat second placed St. Pat’s by a goal to nil at Richmond Park.

Dundalk picked up a first win in seven league games with a 4-1 win at home to Sligo.

Bohemians lost more ground in the race for Europe with a 2-1 defeat at home to Finn Harps.

Derry City were 3-nil winners at home to Longford.

And Waterford beat ten-man Drogheda 1-nil at the R-S-C.

Meanwhile, the draw was made last night for the semi-finals of the FAI Cup.

Holders Dundalk will go to St. Pat’s.

And Bohemians will host Waterford.