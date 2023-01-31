Advertisement
Injuries building up for Liverpool and Man United

Jan 31, 2023 13:01 By radiokerrypodcast
The injury problems are mounting for Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Defender Ibrahima Konate is expected to be out injured for two to three weeks with a hamstring injury.

The French international is a major doubt for the first leg of the Champions League tie with Real Madrid.

He says Nat Phillips is now increasingly likely to stay put for the rest of the season.

Christian Eriksen is likely to be sidelined until early May with an ankle injury.

Manchester United say that the injury assessment is continuing but late April might be his earliest return.

The injury was sustained by the Dane in the FA Cup win against Reading.

