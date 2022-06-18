Impressive display by Kerryman at Ras Tailteann

In a fast bunch sprint to the line, Rory Townsend of Team Ireland took todays FBD Insurance sponsored stage win from Odhran Doogan of team Dublin Orwell Pinergy in 2nd and Matteo Cigala of Carlow Dan Morrissey in 3rd place.

Odhran Doogan also picked up the Bective Stud sponsored County rider stage jersey and the Festina watch sponsored, daily county rider prize for his performance.

Best Kerry rider today was Cormac Daly in 12th and he's now 20th overall.

John Breen reprts

Roscommon man Daire Feeley of the Cork - All Human Velo Revolution Team retained his yellow jersey of overall leader and his advantage of 51 seconds over stage 2 winner Louis David Sutton Team Spain Brocar Ale with Adam Ward of Team Ireland in third 1’06 in arrears.

Daire Feeley also retained his lead Cycling Ireland supported King of the Mountains competition.

The Spin11 sponsored U23 leaders jersey is held Louis David Sutton (Team Spain Brocar Ale) and Rory Townsend (Team Ireland) holds the City Break Apartments sponsored green points jersey going into tomorrow’s final stage.