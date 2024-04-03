Impact Of Youth Key For Kerry Success

The Kerry ladies are preparing for this weekends Division 1 final.

As reigning champions, a win would make it the first time Kerry have won back to back titles since 1991.

To do so, Kerry will have to beat this years surprise standouts, newly promoted Armagh who suffered just 1 defeat on the way to their first ever Division 1 final.

This fixture is a repeat of the 2022 Division 2 Final which was won by Kerry, while Armagh returned to Croke Park last year and won the second tier Final against Laois to gain promotion to the top flight.

This season has seen Kerry employ a mix of experience and youth throughout the team. Kerry manager Darragh Long is pleased with the strength of the squad…

Captain Niamh Carmody believes the impact from the younger players has been key to their success…

Kerry take on Armagh this Sunday in Croke Park to decide who will be crowned the Division 1 champions.

It will be the second match of the day as Kildare and Tyrone play at 1 in the Division 2 final with the Division 1 – Armagh v Kerry, 3pm – and will be live on Radio Kerry with thanks to Lee Strand milk.