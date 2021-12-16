Advertisement
Iain Henderson to captain Ulster tomorrow night

Dec 16, 2021 15:12 By radiokerrysport
Iain Henderson to captain Ulster tomorrow night
Iain Henderson will captain Ulster against Northampton in Belfast tomorrow.

The skipper missed the win over Clermont Auvergne last weekend because of injury.

Marty Moore and Craig Gilroy have also been drafted into the 15.

