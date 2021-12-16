Iain Henderson to captain Ulster tomorrow night

Iain Henderson will captain Ulster against Northampton in Belfast tomorrow.
The skipper missed the win over Clermont Auvergne last weekend because of injury.
Marty Moore and Craig Gilroy have also been drafted into the 15.
