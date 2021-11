Eddie Howe will be in the Newcastle dugout for the first time this lunchtime.

After his latest COVID test returned negative, he’ll take charge of the Magpies in their game away to Arsenal.

At 3, Liverpool can move to within a point of leaders Chelsea with a win at home to Southampton.

Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa are away to in-form Crystal Palace.

While Norwich entertain Wolves.

Then at 5.30, Brighton welcome struggling Leeds to the Am-Ex.