Hopes are high for a Kerry winner of the BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby final tonight.

The county is represented by Callaway Pro Am, who goes from trap 1 for Denis Murphy and Owen McKenna, and Ballymac Finn, out of trap 4 for Liam Dowling.

The Shelbourne Park feature is off at 9.24.

There were 3 Kerry winners at Shelbourne Park last night;

Race 1-Rathanny Mopsey for Larry Keane

Race 5-Ballymac Drama for Liam Dowling

Race 6-Velasco for Des Grace