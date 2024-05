A home tie today brings to an end Kerry's Joe McDonagh Cup campaign.

The Kingdom face Meath in Austin Stack Park, Tralee from 1 o’clock.

At the same time Down host Offaly while Westmeath welcome Laois.

Tipperary are the Munster under-20 hurling champions for 2024.

Brendan Cummins' team beat Cork in the final by 1-19 to 21 points, with Oisin O'Donoghue scoring the decisive goal in Limerick.

Tipp will now play Offaly in the All-Ireland final tomorrow week at Nowlan Park.