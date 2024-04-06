Home tie for Leinster tonight in Champions Cup

Leinster continue their Investec Champions Cup journey tonight at the Aviva.

They take on Leicester from 8.

In the same section of the draw, the DHL Stormers play holders La Rochelle from 3.

The day begins with the meeting of the Vodacom Bulls and Lyon, with the winners potential quarter-final opponents for Munster.

Bordeaux play Saracens.

And Exeter face Bath.

Sam Riley’s late converted try saw Harlequins book their quarter-final spot, with a 28-points to 24 win over Glasgow.