High-stakes affair in World Cup today

Nov 7, 2023 07:43 By radiokerrysport
Todayï¿½s World Cup clash in Mumbai is a high-stakes affair.

Afghanistan need a win to remain in the hunt for a semi-final spot.

While an Australian win will book their place in the last-4.

