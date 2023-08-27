Healy Out, Earls In Ireland Rugby World Cup Squad

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has named his 33-man squad that will travel to France for the Rugby World Cup.

Cian Healy has been ruled out due to the injury he sustained against Samoa in their final warm up game last night.

Jeremy Loughman therefore gets a spot.

Andy Farrell has opted to bring 18 forwards and 15 backs.

Jacob Stockdale has not made the squad with Sam Prendergast also missing out.

Mike Keane from Tralee Rugby Club gave his reaction to the squad to John Drummey.