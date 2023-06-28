Harrington and Clancy qualify for Paris Olympics

Kellie Harrington and Dean Clancy have secured qualification for next year’s Olympic Games.

Tokyo lightweight gold medallist Harrington beat Sweden’s Agnes Alexiusson in her European Games quarter-final this afternoon.

While Clancy advanced to the super-lightweight semis with a win over Italy’s Gianluigi Malanga.

Amy Broadhurst narrowly lost her welterweight quarter-final to Rosie Eccles, but will still have other avenues to Paris.

Jack Marley is through to the heavyweight semi-finals following his comprehensive win over Croatia’s Marko Calic - Marley must reach the final to secure Olympic qualification.

Jennifer Lehane and Kelyn Cassidy lost their respective quarter-finals today.

Michaela Walsh, Aoife O’Rourke and Daina Moorehouse are all in action later.

In badminton, Nhat Nguyen qualified for the men’s singles last-16 despite a 2-0 loss to Mark Caljouw of the Netherlands.