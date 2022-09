It’s the penultimate day of the Listowel Harvest Festival.

The card features the €100,000 Ladbrokes Handicap Hurdle at 2.15.

Little Big Rocky represents Pat Downey, and jockey Conor McNamara spoke to Dave Keena about their chances

The going at Listowel is good, good to yielding in places.

The opener is at 1.40.